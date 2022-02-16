Texas State Bobcats play the Arkansas State Red Wolves on 5-game win streak

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Arkansas State.

The Bobcats are 10-1 on their home court. Texas State ranks third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 6-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Red Wolves won the last meeting 67-60 on Jan. 22. Norchad Omier scored 23 points to help lead the Red Wolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Asberry is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bobcats. Isiah Small is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Omier is averaging 17.1 points, 12 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.