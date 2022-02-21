Texas Southern visits UAPB following Williams’ 26-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (12-11, 10-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-21, 4-10 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (12-11, 10-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-21, 4-10 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Shawn Williams scored 26 points in UAPB’s 92-84 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-6 in home games. UAPB is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 10-4 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.2% from downtown. Andrew Malveaux III leads the Tigers shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 90-71 on Jan. 9. Bryson Etienne scored 21 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 assists. Dequan Morris is shooting 52.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for UAPB.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Etienne is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.