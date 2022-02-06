OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Texas Southern visits Bethune-Cookman following French’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:42 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (8-10, 7-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-16, 4-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Joe French scored 25 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 68-67 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Tigers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: French is averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

PJ Henry averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Bryson Etienne is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

