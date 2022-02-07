OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Texas Southern visits Bethune-Cookman after French’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:22 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (9-10, 7-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-16, 4-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -8.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the Texas Southern Tigers after Joe French scored 25 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 68-67 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Wildcats are 4-4 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 30.7% from downtown, led by French shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is the SWAC leader with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Brison Gresham averaging 7.4.

The Wildcats and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Garrett is averaging 11.4 points for the Wildcats. French is averaging 19.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

John Walker III is averaging 9.4 points for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

