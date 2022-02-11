OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Texas Southern Tigers play…

Texas Southern Tigers play the Grambling Tigers on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Grambling Tigers (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-10, 8-3 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Texas Southern Tigers take on Grambling.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC scoring 67.9 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Grambling Tigers are 7-3 in conference matchups. Grambling is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 67-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. PJ Henry led the Tigers with 16 points, and Amari McCray led the Tigers with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Etienne averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is shooting 51.6% and averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

A.J. Taylor is averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up