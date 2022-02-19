CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Texas Southern routs Mississippi Valley St. 79-59

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:52 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Justin Hopkins had 14 points as Texas Southern romped past Mississippi Valley State 79-59 on Saturday.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 13 points for Texas Southern (12-11, 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. A.J. Lawson added 10 points. Yahuza Rasas had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Texas Southern totaled 49 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Terry Collins had 14 points for the Delta Devils (2-22, 2-12) as did Caleb Hunter. Gary Grant had 11 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 95-58 on Jan. 10.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

