Texas Southern hosts Alcorn State following Thomas’ 26-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (11-15, 11-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-11, 12-4 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (11-15, 11-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-11, 12-4 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Texas Southern Tigers after Justin Thomas scored 26 points in Alcorn State’s 72-69 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 at home. Texas Southern has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 11-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC scoring 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Darius Agnew averaging 1.4.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Braves won 73-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Thomas led the Braves with 26 points, and Bryson Etienne led the Tigers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joirdon Karl Nicholas is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Etienne is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Thomas is averaging 9.5 points, four assists and two steals for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.