Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt following Pippen’s 29-point outing

Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays the Texas A&M Aggies after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 29 points in Vanderbilt’s 94-80 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Commodores are 9-6 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 5-8 in SEC play. Texas A&M ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.7 points. Pippen is averaging 13 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Quenton Jackson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aggies. Wade Taylor IV is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

