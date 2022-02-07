Texas A&M plays No. 25 LSU on 3-game home slide

LSU Tigers (16-7, 4-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 4-6 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

LSU Tigers (16-7, 4-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 4-6 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to stop its three-game home skid with a victory over No. 25 LSU.

The Aggies are 10-3 on their home court. Texas A&M averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-6 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won the last meeting 70-64 on Jan. 27. Brandon Murray scored 21 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Tari Eason is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Eric Gaines is averaging 8.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.