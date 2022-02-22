CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Texas A&M hosts Georgia…

Texas A&M hosts Georgia after Jackson’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-11, 5-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Quenton Jackson scored 23 points in Texas A&M’s 72-67 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Aggies have gone 11-4 in home games. Texas A&M ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 32.2% from deep, led by Hayden Hefner shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-13 against SEC opponents. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 81-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 23 points, and Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Oquendo is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up