Texas A&M hosts Florida, looks to stop home skid

Florida Gators (16-9, 6-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 4-8 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gators (16-9, 6-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 4-8 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to break its four-game home losing streak with a victory against Florida.

The Aggies are 10-4 on their home court. Texas A&M is sixth in the SEC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Gators are 6-6 in SEC play. Florida averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Aggies and Gators meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Colin Castleton is averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.