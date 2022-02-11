OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls…

Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls State following Jones’ 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-8, 3-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-9, 5-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Latrell Jones scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 69-58 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels are 7-1 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Islanders are 3-4 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won 84-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Pierce Spencer led the Colonels with 20 points, and Trey Tennyson led the Islanders with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devante Carter is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Spencer is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up