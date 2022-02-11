Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls State following Jones’ 21-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-8, 3-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-9, 5-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-8, 3-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-9, 5-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Latrell Jones scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 69-58 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels are 7-1 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Islanders are 3-4 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won 84-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Pierce Spencer led the Colonels with 20 points, and Trey Tennyson led the Islanders with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devante Carter is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Spencer is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

