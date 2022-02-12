Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls State following Jones’ 21-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-8, 3-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-9, 5-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-8, 3-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-9, 5-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Latrell Jones scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 69-58 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels have gone 7-1 at home. Nicholls State ranks second in the Southland with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 2.6.

The Islanders have gone 3-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won 84-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Pierce Spencer led the Colonels with 20 points, and Trey Tennyson led the Islanders with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devante Carter is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Spencer is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.