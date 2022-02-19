Texas A&M-CC hosts Northwestern State following Coleman’s 20-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 4-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 3-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 4-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 3-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Kendal Coleman scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 88-64 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders are 8-3 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Demons are 4-6 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. The Demons won the last matchup 90-76 on Jan. 29. Carvell Teasett scored 27 points to help lead the Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrion Murdix is averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Islanders. Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Coleman is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Demons. Teasett is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

