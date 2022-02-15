OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Texas A&M Aggies take on the Florida Gators on 8-game skid

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Florida Gators (16-9, 6-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 4-8 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M enters the matchup against Florida as losers of eight games in a row.

The Aggies are 10-4 in home games. Texas A&M is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Gators are 6-6 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Aggies and Gators face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry Coleman III is averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

