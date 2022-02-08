Texas A&M Aggies face the LSU Tigers on 6-game slide

LSU Tigers (16-7, 4-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 4-6 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

LSU Tigers (16-7, 4-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 4-6 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M aims to end its six-game skid when the Aggies play LSU.

The Aggies are 10-3 in home games. Texas A&M scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-6 in SEC play. LSU scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Tigers won the last matchup 70-64 on Jan. 27. Brandon Murray scored 21 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quenton Jackson is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Darius Days averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Tari Eason is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

