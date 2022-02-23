CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Terry lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 60-59

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:41 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry scored 19 points and D’Maurian Williams made a go-ahead basket with 6.9 seconds left as Gardner-Webb edged past UNC Asheville 60-59 on Wednesday night.

Williams went to his left and sank a jumper from the free-throw line.

Zion Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb (17-11, 11-4 Big South Conference). D’Maurian Williams added 12 points.

LJ Thorpe had 15 points for the Bulldogs (15-13, 7-8). Drew Pember added 13 points and nine rebounds. Trent Stephney had 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated UNC Asheville 61-55 on Jan. 27.

