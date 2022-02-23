Terry lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 60-59

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry scored 19 points and D’Maurian Williams made a go-ahead basket with 6.9 seconds…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry scored 19 points and D’Maurian Williams made a go-ahead basket with 6.9 seconds left as Gardner-Webb edged past UNC Asheville 60-59 on Wednesday night.

Williams went to his left and sank a jumper from the free-throw line.

Zion Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb (17-11, 11-4 Big South Conference). D’Maurian Williams added 12 points.

LJ Thorpe had 15 points for the Bulldogs (15-13, 7-8). Drew Pember added 13 points and nine rebounds. Trent Stephney had 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated UNC Asheville 61-55 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.