Terry leads Gardner-Webb against Winthrop after 24-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (17-8, 10-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-10, 9-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Lance Terry scored 24 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-65 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb is the top team in the Big South with 34.0 points in the paint led by Kareem Reid averaging 1.9.

The Eagles are 10-2 against Big South opponents. Winthrop has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Eagles won the last meeting 64-62 on Jan. 22. D.J. Burns scored 19 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 14.3 points. Terry is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Drew Buggs is averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. Burns is averaging 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.