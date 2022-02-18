Terry leads Gardner-Webb against Presbyterian after 21-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 9-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-17, 3-10 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 9-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-17, 3-10 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Lance Terry scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 81-70 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose have gone 6-6 at home. Presbyterian has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 9-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South with 14.0 assists per game led by D’Maurian Williams averaging 2.7.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won the last matchup 64-61 on Jan. 13. Williams scored 16 points to help lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 8.9 points for the Blue Hose. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Williams is averaging 14.3 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Terry is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

