CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Terry carries Gardner-Webb past…

Terry carries Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian 76-68

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Lance Terry registered 16 points as Gardner-Webb got past Presbyterian 76-68 on Saturday.

Kareem Reid had 15 points for Gardner-Webb (16-11, 10-4 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jordan Sears added 14 points. Zion Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose (11-18, 3-11), who have now lost five straight games. Winston Hill added 16 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Presbyterian 64-61 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up