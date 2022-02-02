Tennessee Tech takes on Morehead State on 4-game losing streak

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-16, 2-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (17-6, 9-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks to end its four-game skid with a win over Morehead State.

The Eagles are 10-0 on their home court. Morehead State is second in the OVC in team defense, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 70-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Johni Broome led the Eagles with 16 points, and Keishawn Davidson led the Golden Eagles with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 16.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jr. Clay is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Mamoudou Diarra is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

