Tennessee Tech plays Eastern Illinois on 4-game home skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-18, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-18, 2-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -14; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Golden Eagles are 4-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 2-7 in conference games. Eastern Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 32.5% from downtown. Dan Luers leads the Panthers shooting 56.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis is averaging 5.9 points for the Panthers. Paul Bizimana is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 24.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

