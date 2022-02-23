CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Tennessee Tech hosts Tennessee State after Pettway’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:22 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (12-16, 7-9 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-19, 6-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after John Pettway scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 73-69 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Golden Eagles are 6-6 on their home court. Tennessee Tech has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 7-9 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won the last meeting 80-64 on Jan. 17. Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 19 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Marshall averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Kassim Nicholson is shooting 51.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

