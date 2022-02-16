OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Tennessee State takes on SIU-Edwardsville in conference showdown

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-17, 3-10 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-16, 5-9 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Tennessee State in OVC action Thursday.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 at home. Tennessee State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 3-10 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville allows 69.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Tigers won the last matchup 75-70 on Jan. 28. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 18 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Fitzgerald is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

