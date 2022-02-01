Temple visits East Carolina following Jackson’s 25-point performance

Temple Owls (11-7, 4-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-9, 2-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (11-7, 4-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-9, 2-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays the Temple Owls after Vance Jackson scored 25 points in East Carolina’s 60-59 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Pirates have gone 10-2 at home. East Carolina ranks fourth in the AAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jackson averaging 4.7.

The Owls have gone 4-3 against AAC opponents. Temple is fourth in the AAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Jahlil White averaging 5.2.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last meeting 78-75 on Jan. 8. Damian Dunn scored 33 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 5.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Jeremiah Williams is averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Owls. Dunn is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.