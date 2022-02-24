Temple takes on Memphis for conference matchup

Temple Owls (15-9, 8-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-9, 9-5 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Temple Owls (15-9, 8-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-9, 9-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Dunn and the Temple Owls take on Jalen Duren and the Memphis Tigers in AAC action Thursday.

The Tigers have gone 10-2 at home. Memphis leads the AAC averaging 76.0 points and is shooting 47.0%.

The Owls have gone 8-5 against AAC opponents. Temple has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duren is shooting 64.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Dunn is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls. Nick Jourdain is averaging seven points over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

