Temple hosts SMU after Bandoumel’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-9, 6-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays the Temple Owls after Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 23 points in SMU’s 80-66 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Owls have gone 8-3 in home games. Temple is second in the AAC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Jahlil White leads the Owls with 5.7 boards.

The Mustangs are 9-2 in conference games. SMU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mustangs won 69-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Marcus Weathers led the Mustangs with 27 points, and Damian Dunn led the Owls with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

Kendric Davis is averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Mustangs. Weathers is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

