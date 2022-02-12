Telfort, Northeastern Huskies to visit Wynter, Drexel Dragons

Northeastern Huskies (7-17, 1-12 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-11, 6-6 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel…

Northeastern Huskies (7-17, 1-12 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-11, 6-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Camren Wynter and the Drexel Dragons host Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies.

The Dragons are 6-3 on their home court. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 1-12 against CAA opponents. Northeastern has a 4-15 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Dragons won the last matchup 76-68 on Jan. 15. Wynter scored 26 points points to help lead the Dragons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynter is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Shaquille Walters is averaging 11.4 points for the Huskies. Telfort is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.