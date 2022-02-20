Teder leads Washington State over No. 8 Arizona 72-67

Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat No. 8 Arizona 72-67…

Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat No. 8 Arizona 72-67 on Sunday.

Belle Murekatete contributed 16 points, making 8-of-10 shots, and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 while also leading the Cougars (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) with six assists.

With 2:44 left, Arizona (19-5, 9-5) cut the Cougars nine point lead to just two on a three pointer from Helena Pueyo. But with 1:45 to go Teder knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the day to put Washington State up five.

The crowd erupted as Teder followed that with a layup on the next possession that put ended any chance of a comeback by No. 8 Arizona.

In a game that featured 13 lead changes, Washington State managed to pull away in the second half, outscoring Arizona 41-34 in the second. The Cougars held the lead for 26:15 of game time largely due to their 56% shooting from behind the arc.

Madison Conner led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points off the bench.

The Cougars held a 50-45 lead going into the fourth, but their lead only grew from there.

With 8:30 left to go, Tara Wallack drained a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give Washington State a 55-48 lead. Krystal Ledger-Walker hit a 3-pointer on WSU’s next possession for a 58-50 lead. The Cougars never looked back.

It’s the Cougars third win over a top-10 opponent since 2020, two of those have been against Arizona.

Arizona’s Cate Reese exited the game with 6:59 left with a dislocated shoulder following a collision in the paint. Reese finished with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats shot 47% but were outscored by the Cougars in the second half.

Washington State: The Cougars beat their first ranked opponent this season, keeping their post-season hopes alive.

UP NEXT

Arizona will be back at home for their final two games, taking on UCLA and USC.

Washington State plays at No. 2 Stanford on Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.