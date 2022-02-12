OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Tchoukuiegno carries New Hampshire over Binghamton 69-60

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 5:18 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 18 points and six rebounds to lead New Hampshire to a 69-60 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (11-10, 6-6 America East Conference). Marco Foster added 11 points, while Nick Johnson snagged eight rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 13 points for the Bearcats (10-12, 7-6). John McGriff added 11 points and Christian Hinckson had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

