Taylor’s late layup sends Lehigh past Navy 63-62

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:33 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Evan Taylor scored 13 points and his layup with 10 seconds left carried Lehigh past Navy 63-62 on Wednesday.

Navy’s Sean Yoder missed a 3-pointer as time expired to end it.

Nic Lynch scored 18 points for Lehigh (9-14, 7-4 Patriot League).

Greg Summers had 16 points and Tyler Nelson 10 for the Midshipmen (14-8, 7-4). John Carter Jr., the Midshipmen’s leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was just 2-for-10 shooting.

Lehigh also defeated Navy 69-61 on Jan. 19.

