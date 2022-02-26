CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Taylor scores 23 to…

Taylor scores 23 to carry Lehigh over Lafayette 78-58

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Evan Taylor had 23 points as Lehigh rolled past Lafayette 78-58 on Saturday.

Taylor shot 10 for 11 from the floor. He added nine rebounds.

Nic Lynch had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Lehigh (12-18, 10-8 Patriot League), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added six rebounds.

Chris Rubayo had three blocks for the Leopards (10-19, 7-11).

The Mountain Hawks leveled the season series against the Leopards. Lafayette defeated Lehigh 73-69 on Feb. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up