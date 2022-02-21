CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Taylor leads Marshall against Southern Miss after 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-17, 3-11 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-20, 1-12 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Andrew Taylor scored 21 points in Marshall’s 99-84 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-8 at home. Southern Miss gives up 74.4 points and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 3-11 against conference opponents. Marshall has a 6-15 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Eagles and Thundering Herd square off Monday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre, Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Stevenson is shooting 52.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Taylor is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

