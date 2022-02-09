Taylor leads Marshall against Florida International after 28-point outing

Florida International Panthers (13-11, 3-8 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-15, 1-9 C-USA) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (13-11, 3-8 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-15, 1-9 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Florida International Panthers after Andrew Taylor scored 28 points in Marshall’s 88-64 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-6 in home games. Marshall has a 5-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 3-8 against C-USA opponents. Florida International averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 70-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Tevin Brewer led the Panthers with 19 points, and Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Brewer is averaging 14.9 points and six assists for the Panthers. Eric Lovett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

