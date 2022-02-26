CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Tate Jr. scores 15 to carry Norfolk St. over SC State 63-59

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 9:50 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dana Tate Jr. posted 15 points and nine rebounds as Norfolk State won its ninth consecutive home game, narrowly defeating South Carolina State 63-59 on Saturday night.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points for Norfolk State (19-6, 10-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston added 10 points. Daryl Anderson had seven points and five blocks.

Norfolk State scored 29 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 18 points in the first half for South Carolina State marked its fewest of the season.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-13, 7-5). Omer Croskey added 15 points.

