OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Tate Jr. leads Norfolk…

Tate Jr. leads Norfolk St. over Delaware St. 69-66

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dana Tate Jr. had 20 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Delaware State 69-66 on Monday night.

Tate Jr. made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jalen Hawkins had 14 points for Norfolk State (17-5, 8-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kris Bankston had seven rebounds.

John Stansbury had 15 points for the Hornets (2-20, 0-10), who have now lost 18 consecutive games. Myles Carter added 14 points. Dominik Fragala had 12 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 80-51 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up