CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Tarleton State tops Texas…

Tarleton State tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had 22 points and Freddy Hicks added 20 points as Tarleton State got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62 on Thursday night.

Tahj Small had 11 points for Tarleton State (13-15, 8-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shamir Bogues added three blocks.

Justin Johnson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (7-21, 2-14), whose losing streak reached six games. Quinton Johnson II added 12 points. RayQuan Taylor had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-64 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up