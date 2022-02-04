OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Tarleton State hosts Chicago…

Tarleton State hosts Chicago State after Betson’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago State Cougars (6-16, 2-7 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-13, 5-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Tarleton State Texans after Brandon Betson scored 22 points in Chicago State’s 77-73 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Texans have gone 7-3 at home. Tarleton State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 2-7 in WAC play. Chicago State allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Texans and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montre’ Gipson is averaging 15.4 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Betson is averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Coreyoun Rushin is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up