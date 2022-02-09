OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Talford scores 22 to lead Winthrop past Radford 58-48

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:42 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford had a career-high 22 points as Winthrop beat Radford 58-48 on Wednesday night.

Talford hit 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Micheal Anumba added seven rebounds for Winthrop (16-8, 9-2 Big South Conference).

Rashun Williams had 13 points for the Highlanders (7-16, 3-8). Josiah Jeffers added 10 points.

