Tainamo scores 18 to carry Denver over W. Illinois 83-77

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:42 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Touko Tainamo posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Denver beat Western Illinois 83-77 on Saturday.

Coban Porter had 18 points for Denver (11-20, 7-11 Summit League). KJ Hunt added 13 points. Tevin Smith had 12 points.

Will Carius had 20 points for the Leathernecks (16-14, 7-11). Trenton Massner added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Barisic had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Leathernecks. Western Illinois defeated Denver 84-80 on Dec. 20.

