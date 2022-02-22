CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse visits Notre Dame…

Syracuse visits Notre Dame after Wesley’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Syracuse Orange (15-12, 9-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-8, 12-4 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Syracuse Orange after Blake Wesley scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 79-74 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Fighting Irish have gone 11-1 at home. Notre Dame is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange are 9-7 in ACC play. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 2.5.

The Fighting Irish and Orange match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Atkinson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Wesley is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up