Syracuse plays Boston College on 3-game win streak

Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7 ACC)

, ; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Orange take on Boston College.

The Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. Boston College has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Orange are 6-6 in conference matchups. Syracuse is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Orange square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Eagles. James Karnik is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Orange. Jesse Edwards is averaging 9.3 points and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

