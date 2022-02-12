SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Swider leads Syracuse against Virginia Tech after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Syracuse Orange (13-11, 7-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -8.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Cole Swider scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 73-64 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 8-3 at home. Virginia Tech is ninth in the ACC scoring 70.9 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Orange are 7-6 against ACC opponents. Syracuse scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Keve Aluma is shooting 55.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Buddy Boeheim is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 19.1 points and 3.5 assists. Swider is shooting 47.5% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

