Swenson leads Stetson against Jacksonville State after 20-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-13, 4-6 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-13, 4-6 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Stephan D. Swenson scored 20 points in Stetson’s 79-75 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Hatters are 6-6 on their home court. Stetson has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Hatters and Gamecocks square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 13.2 points. Christiaan Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Jalen Finch is averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Darian Adams is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.