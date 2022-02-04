Swain scores 25 to carry Yale past Dartmouth 72-69

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale narrowly beat Dartmouth 72-69 on Friday. Swain made…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale narrowly beat Dartmouth 72-69 on Friday.

Swain made all 14 of his free throw attempts. He added six rebounds.

The Bulldogs led for the final 33 minutes but needed four free throws in four attempts to hold off the Big Green in the final minute.

Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (11-9, 5-1 Ivy League).

Brendan Barry had 25 points for the Big Green (5-13, 2-5). Dame Adelekun added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

