CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Swain scores 21 to…

Swain scores 21 to lift Yale past Dartmouth 66-61

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 8:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale narrowly defeated Dartmouth 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Kelly had 12 points for Yale (16-10, 10-2 Ivy League). Matthue Cotton added seven rebounds.

Aaryn Rai had 19 points for the Big Green (7-16, 4-8). Brendan Barry added 13 points and Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Big Green on the season. Yale defeated Dartmouth 72-69 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up