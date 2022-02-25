CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Sullivan, Ituka score 15…

Sullivan, Ituka score 15 to lead Marist over Manhattan 74-56

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Raheim Sullivan and Jao Ituka had 15 points each as Marist beat Manhattan 74-56 on Friday night.

Jordan Jones added 11 points for Marist (14-13, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Ricardo Wright had 10 points.

Ant Nelson had 15 points for the Jaspers (14-12, 7-10). Jose Perez added 14 points. Josh Roberts had three blocks.

The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Marist 72-66 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up