Sturtz carries Drake over S. Illinois 62-60

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Garrett Sturtz tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Drake to a 62-60 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

The Bulldogs held on after Marcus Domask rebounded a missed free throw with 10 seconds to go but missed a shot at the buzzer.

Tremell Murphy had 14 points for Drake (22-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Roman Penn added 12 points.

Domask had 21 points for the Salukis (16-14, 9-9), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Ben Coupet Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Lance Jones had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Drake defeated Southern Illinois 60-59 on Jan. 17.

