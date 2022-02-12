OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Stulic scores 18 to…

Stulic scores 18 to carry UALR over Troy 66-62

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jovan Stulic came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Arkansas-Little Rock to a 66-62 win over Troy on Saturday.

D.J. Smith had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Myron Gardner added 13 points.

Christyon Eugene had 14 points for Troy (17-8, 8-4), whose four-game win streak was snapped. TK Smith added 11 points. Efe Odigie had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up