Strickland leads Temple against Cincinnati after 27-point outing

Temple Owls (14-9, 7-5 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-9, 7-6 AAC)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tai Strickland scored 27 points in Temple’s 64-57 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Bearcats are 12-4 in home games. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the AAC with 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Mika Adams-Woods averaging 3.8.

The Owls are 7-5 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Jeremiah Williams averaging 4.2.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Owls won the last meeting 61-58 on Jan. 26. Damian Dunn scored 18 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams-Woods is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Williams is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Dunn is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

